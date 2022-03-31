Forest Department officials launch search for injured wild elephant

Coimbatore :

The Coimbatore Forest Department on Wednesday launched a search for a wild elephant found moving around with severe injuries in Boluvampatti forest range. A search was taken up after some villagers informed that they spotted an elephant with bleeding injuries.





The blood had spilled over a surface at Madakkadu near Alandurai. A team led by Boluvampatti forest range officer K Saravanan engaged a sniffer dog.





Despite long hours of search, the elephant could not be found. The officials said they would continue with their search on Thursday. Spilled blood samples have been sent for testing.