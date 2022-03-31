Use decent Tamil words while making criticisms, says Tamilisai Soundararajan

Thiruchirapalli :

As social media takes Tamil language across the world, choose words in such a way to maintain its tradition, beauty, and ethics. Even if you abuse someone in Tamil, use the language in a dignified way, said Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry in Thanjavur on Wednesday.





Presiding over inauguration of Bharathiyar Centenary Memorial International Seminar at Tamil University in Thanjavur, the Governor, who expressed concerns about the usage of Tamil on social media platforms, said that the use of Tamil words on social media has become a threat to the language itself.





“We have been taking Tamil language across the world via social media, but the selection of words frighten us. Tamil language has its own charm, tradition, respect and beauty, but we do not opt to use such words. We should practice using respectful words even when we accuse our enemies. Scold them beautifully,” she said.





Recalling that a recipient of Anna award had referred to her in a singular name for being the Governor of two states, Tamilisai said, every Tamilian should feel proud that a woman from Tamil Nadu has been governing two states. “Tamil people are known critics and there is an ethic even to criticise people. Use respectful words even if you scold someone because the language has so many beautiful words. If you do not select those respectful words, you are not a Tamil at all,” she stressed.