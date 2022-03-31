3rd phase of excavation begins at Sivakalai

Madurai :

The third phase of excavation began at archeological site in Sivakalai, Thoothukudi district, on Wednesday. The excavation earmarked on 6.22 hectares taken up by the State Archaeological Department would be over in six months.





Porunai or Tamirabarani river civilization, which assumes greater significance, was recorded in most parts of Thoothukudi, the neighboring district of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi Collector K Senthil Raj said.





During the earlier phases of excavation, various artifacts, including funerary urns with rice particles were unearthed. According to carbon dating analysis, such urns were dated to 3,200 years ago and that ancient Porunai civilization seemed a correlation of the Harappan civilization.





Excavations done earlier in parts of Sivakalai, Vasavappapuram, Avarangadu, Perur, Adichanallur and Korkai identified habitation sites and ancient lifestyle and civilization, findings of epigraphy and showed evidence of trade and agriculture.





Catering to the needs of people, who sought an on-site museum when Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi and Social Welfare Minister P Geetha Jeevan inspected Sivakalai earlier, the Archaeology Department is now taking efforts to set up the facility with all necessary arrangements, the Collector said.





Archaeology Director VN Prabhakar, Joint Director Victor Gnanaraj and Revenue officials were present at Sivakalai, sources said.