Inquiry confirms role of PHC doc, health inspector in sale of babies

Chennai :

The involvement of a doctor and health inspector of PHC in Melvisharam in the sale of two newborns to childless couples have been confirmed after two rounds of inquiry by DPH (directorate of public health) and DMCH (department of maternity and child health). Official sources said they had bought the infants from poor parents and sold them to childless couples.





According to Ranipet DD (Health) Dr V Manimaran, an inquiry was conducted after receiving a petition from a Muslim association in Visharam which alleged sale of two newborns.





“I led a 4-member team, comprising representatives of the DPH administration and DMCH on March 17 and during the inquiry confirmed the involvement of PHC doctor Dhanalakshmi and health inspector Subramani,” he said.





“Two senior officials from the DPH and DMCH conducted the next round of inquiry on March 24 but Dhanalakshmi was not present at that time. So, she was summoned to Chennai. Another two-member team from both directorates is expected to continue probe on Thursday.





The issue pertains to two cases. On August 8, 2021 a baby born to poor parents was procured for Rs 20,000 and sold to a childless couple Shabana and Khaja Mohideen of Visharam for Rs10 lakh. Records were created to show that Shabana had delivered a child on January 1, 2022, according to a petition.





Similarly, a couple Bagyaselvi and Stephen Kumar were given a baby for Rs 10 lakh on August 31, 2020 after getting it from another poor couple, the same petition claimed.





“We have ordered a thorough audit of delivery records for the last five years and are also checking to see if the names in the registers match with those in the records for a specific area,” he added.





Also, an audio clip uploaded by Raghu, multi-purpose health worker attached to the PHC, went viral stating that he feared for his life as he refused to fall in with the schemes hatched by Dhanalakshmi and Subramani. Repeated efforts to contact Raghu proved futile as his phone was switched off.





“Decision on action against the doctor and health inspector would be taken by Health Minister Ma Subramanian” Manimaran said.