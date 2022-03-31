DVAC seizes Rs 40 lakh unaccounted cash from govt official’s car

Thiruchirapalli :

DVAC sleuths seized unaccounted cash of Rs 40 lakh from a car of Tiruchy Adi Dravidar Welfare Officer at Villupuram on Wednesday.





On a tip off that huge amount of cash has been transported by Saravana Kumar, Deputy Collector and Adi Dravidar Welfare Officer, Tiruchy to Chennai, a DVAC team from Villupuram intercepted the car and conducted a search.





They found cash to the tune Rs 40 lakh in Rs 500 denomination. Subsequently, the team seized the cash and the car. It was found during probe that the money was collected as bribe from aspirants for cook post in the department and was reportedly to be handed over to higher officials in Chennai.





Further investigations are on.