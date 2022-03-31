Guidance Tamil Nadu wins best investment promotion agency award

Chennai :

Guidance Tamil Nadu, the nodal agency of the state for investment promotion and single window facilitation, received the ‘Best Investment Promotion Agency Award’ in Asia Oceania Region at the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM), 2022.





Appreciating Guidance Tamil Nadu for the award, Chief Minister MK Stalin, in a tweet, said, “This coveted recognition gives Guidance the honour of showcasing Tamil Nadu’s growth story at a Global Forum.”





Tamil Nadu’s investment promotion agency, Guidance, has won the ‘Best Investment Promotion Agency Award’ in Asia Oceania Region at the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) 2022, an initiative of the Ministry of Economy of the United Arab Emirates. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/KH3wx1K3m5 — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) March 30, 2022





Pooja Kulkarni, MD and CEO of Guidance Tamil Nadu received the award from AIM authorities. “We would like to thank our investors without whom this would not have been possible,” said Guidance, in a tweet.



