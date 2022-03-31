Ancient Natarajar idol confiscated from idol-making unit in Kumbakonam

Thiruchirapalli :

The Idol Wing police confiscated a five-foot ancient metal idol of Natarajar from an idol-making unit in Kumbakonam on Wednesday.





On a tip off that ancient idols are concealed at an idol-making unit at Kumbakonam owned by one Sathish Kumar of T-Mangudi near Swamimalai, the idol wing police led by SP Rajaram conducted an elaborate search with due warrant from the court.





The team found an ancient Natarajar idol made of metal, which is 5 foot tall and 4 foot wide.





The team demanded the documents for the idol, but the owner Sathish Kumar could not produce it and so they confiscated the idol. Subsequently, the idol wing police registered a case and are in the process of producing it at Kumbakonam court.





The Idol wing sources said that they were not able to ascertain where the idol belongs. A detailed investigation can only could find the truth, the sources said. DGP C Sylendra Babu, ADGP (Idol Wing-CID) K Jayanth Murali and other officials appreciated the team.