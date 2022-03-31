VIT-AP student gets placed in US firm with Rs 63L per annum pay package

Chennai :

Sudhanshu Doddi, B. Tech, CSE student from 2022 graduating batch at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Andhra Pradesh has secured an international campus placement offer from USA based analytics company of global repute with a pay package of Rs 63 lakhs Per Annum (LPA).





After felicitating the student, Dr SV Kota Reddy Vice-Chancellor said once again the top companies of the country and the MNCs have reposed their faith in VIT-AP students.





“The hard work put in by our students and the quality education imparted by the university is reflected in these placement results,” he said. As of March 24, 2022, a total of 627 students were placed against 1,175 total offers, including 600 top offers.