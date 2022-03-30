After fuel price hike, toll plaza fees to go up by 3 to 5 per cent

Chennai :

The toll fees was hiked by Rs 5 to Rs 15 for all categories of vehicles.





According to the National Highways sources, the fee hike comes into effect annually as per the concessionaire agreement.





The user fees will be revised in the 24 toll plazas, including Vanagaram, Surapet, Mathur and Paranur (near Chengalpet). However, at the Nemili (Sriperumbudur) and Chennasamudram (Walajah) toll gates on the Maduravoyal-Walajahpet stretch of National Highways, only 50 per cent of the user fees will be collected as per the order of the Madras High Court.





The toll fees was hiked based on the wholesale price index in accordance with the provisions of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. The State has 48 toll gates set up by NHAI, and among them, the user fees is revised in 26 toll gates every April 1, while the rest of the plazas undergo fee revision on September 1.





The truckers' association has opposed the annual user fees hike coincides with the diesel price hike. They said that this would have a cascading effect on the price rise of all commodities including essential items.