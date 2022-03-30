Tamil Nadu Assembly session to go on till May 10: Check schedule here

Chennai :

The decision on the number of days and the schedule were finalised in the Business Advisory Committee meeting chaired by the Speaker, held in the Secretariat. Barring government holidays and weekends, the session will be held for 22 days.





When the Speaker was asked about the status of 19 Bills passed by the Assembly and pending with the Governor, the Speaker replied that only the Governor should reply on this and he cannot comment on it.





When asked about shifting the Assembly to the new Secretariat complex, Speaker said the decision to shift should be taken by the ruling government and the Cabinet.





The debate on demand for grants will commence with the Water Resources Department on the first day followed by the Department of Municipal Administration and Rural Development on April 7. The debate on the Department for Cooperation and Food will be on April 8 followed by holidays on April 9 and 10 (Saturday and Sunday).





The second week of the Assembly session will commence with a debate on both the education departments on Monday (April 11) followed by Highways and PWD (buildings) on April 12, Agriculture and its allied departments such as veterinary and fisheries on April 13. Due to government holidays on April 14 (Tamil New Year) and 15 (Good Friday) followed by Saturday and Sunday, the session will commence only on April 18 with the Revenue and Disaster Management department.





Debate on Law department, Prisons, Department of Information and Publicity and printing and stationery will be on April 19 followed by Housing, MSME on April 20, social welfare and differently-abled on April 21 and BC, MBC and minorities welfare departments on April 22. Following the weekend holidays, the debate on Forest, environment and Youth Welfare department will be on April 25, energy, prohibition and labour welfare departments on April 26, Industries and Tamil development on April 27, Handlooms, Khadi and Commercial taxes and registration departments on April 28 and Health department on April 29.





Followed by weekends, there will be no sessions on May 2 (Monday) and May 3 (Ramzan). The session will commence on May 4 with a debate on Transport and IT departments, HR&CE and tourism on May 5, Adi Dravidar Welfare department on May 6 and police and fire rescue department on May 7.





The debate on the Police and Fire-Rescue Department will continue on May 9 along with other departments held by Chief Minister MK Stalin and on the final day there will be a debate on Public department, Special program implementation department and Bills tabled in the Assembly will be moved and passed.





On all the days when the Assembly session is scheduled, the session will commence at 10 am with question hour and the entire question hour on all the days will be telecasted live, added the Speaker.