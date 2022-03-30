Maths, Chemistry not mandatory in Class 12 to join certain engineering courses

Chennai :

The All India Council of Technology (AICTE) has released new guidelines for the 2022-23 academic year.





Accordingly, Mathematics is not compulsory for most engineering courses and Chemistry in Class 12 is not compulsory for enrollment in Computer Science, Electrical & Electronic Engineering.





The AICTE said that one-third of engineering courses, including architectural biotechnology and fashion technology, food processing and preservative, in particular, do not require a 12th grade math degree.





This has been well received among the students.