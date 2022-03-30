Maths, Chemistry not mandatory in Class 12 to join certain engineering courses

The All India Council of Technology has announced that students will not have to study Mathematics and Chemistry in Class 12 to join certain engineering courses.
Chennai:
The All India Council of Technology (AICTE) has released new guidelines for the 2022-23 academic year.
Accordingly, Mathematics is not compulsory for most engineering courses and Chemistry in Class 12 is not compulsory for enrollment in Computer Science, Electrical & Electronic Engineering.
The AICTE said that one-third of engineering courses, including architectural biotechnology and fashion technology, food processing and preservative, in particular, do not require a 12th grade math degree.
This has been well received among the students.
