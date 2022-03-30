2,200 Olive Ridley hatchlings released into sea off Mayiladuthurai

Thiruchirapalli :

Officials of the Forest Department released 2,200 Olive Ridley hatchlings into the sea near Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district on Tuesday.





According to wildlife officials, the endangered marine species of Olive Ridley turtles use to lay eggs along the coastline across Tamil Nadu from December to March and they used to be preyed upon by other animals. So, the department has been creating awareness among the people, especially fisherfolks, to support the officials in collecting and protecting the eggs.





Accordingly, the eggs of the turtles in Mayiladuthurai district were collected and preserved in as many as 266 nests in Koozhayar, Kottaimedu and Vanagiri hatcheries. Of the 31,764 eggs collected so far, 15,572 have hatched and the young ones were released into the sea.





On Tuesday, as many as 2,200 hatchlings were released into the sea by forest officials in the presence of Collector R Lalitha, Sirkazhi MLA M Panneer Selvam and Forest Ranger Joseph Daniel.





The Collector urged the officials to advise fishermen to avoid fishing till five km from the shore during the period when these hatchlings are released. Wildlife officials said that the propellers of the motor boats hit the Olive Ridley turtles when they moved towards the coast for nesting.