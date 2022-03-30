SC to hear matter on March 31 after TN says dialogue on

New Delhi :

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would hear the Mullaiperiyar Dam matter on March 31 after the Tamil Nadu government informed it that they have had “some dialogue” on the issue which is going on.





“We understand the complexities of it. We can give time,” a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said after senior advocate Shekhar Naphade, appearing for Tamil Nadu, requested that the matter be heard on Thursday. At the outset, Tamil Nadu’s counsel told the bench, also comprising Justices A S Oka and C T Ravikumar, that the matter be taken up for hearing on Thursday. “We have had some dialogue and it is on,” he said.