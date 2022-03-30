UGC declares Open and Distance courses at Annamalai University invalid

Chennai :

The fate of several thousands of students is at stake as the University Grants Commission (UGC) has declared that open and distance learning (ODL) courses offered by Annamalai University are invalid.





The UGC public notice stated that the University was recognised to offer any programme in ODL mode only till 2014-2015 and no further recognition was accorded. The Commission secretary Rajnish Jain said that the University was found to be running distance education programmes without the approval of the UGC in a gross violation of rules. As per regulation, no HEIs should offer ODL programmes or online courses unless granted UGC recognition. “The people, students, and other stakeholders are cautioned against taking admission to any Anna University programme offered through ODL mode. This will jeopardise students’ careers,” Jain said.





However, RM Kathiresan, vice-chancellor of the university claimed that the institution had filed a writ petition with the Madras HC, which had allowed the continuation of ODL courses till further orders. UGC sources, meanwhile, told DT Next that the Distance Education Council (DEC), had accorded recognition to Annamalai University for the programmes offered by the Directorate of Distance Education under ODL in 2012. Problems arose between the university and UGC after DEC imposed territorial jurisdiction saying State universities cannot offer ODL beyond boundaries of their respective States. But the Annamalai University Act was amended which got the President’s assent and a gazette notification issued empowering the university to offer distance education programmes all over the country and even abroad. In addition, the university went to court in 2015, and got permission to continue ODL without territorial limits. The same year, the UGC and the Distance Education Bureau filed a writ appeal and did not give recognition to the university to continue such courses from 2016 despite HC’s permission.





Stating that nearly 45,000 students were admitted to ODL this year, a senior administration staffer from the university, seeking anonymity, said, the issue will continue to drag on unless the commission withdraws its case. “Another issue regarding degree certificates of students belonging to the OLD programme from 2016 may come to the fore. More than 2.2 lakh students would have studied from 2016 till date,” he said.



