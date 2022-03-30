TN Congress announces series of protests from April 2 across State

Chennai :

“LPG cylinders, motorcycles and petrol cans would be garlanded in front of homes and in many public places across the state at 11 am on March 31, as per the decision made by the party’s national high command,” he stated. The district party units have also been asked to mobilise people and organise protests in respective district headquarters from April 2 to 4 during the second phase of protest.





Accusing the Union government of mopping up Rs 26 lakh crore by hiking excise duty on petrol and diesel during the last eight years, Alagiri, in a statement issued in this regard, said that the hike in price of petrol and diesel is a burden imposed on the people. “In the last two years alone, the price of petrol and diesel was increased by Rs 29.02 and Rs 27.58 per litre respectively, something even autocratic regimes would not do so during a pandemic,” claimed the statement.

The state Congress has announced a series of protests across the state condemning the BJP-led government for sharply hiking the price of fuel this week. KS Alagiri, president, TN Congress Committee (TNCC), said that district units across the state would organise protests.