16-year-old runs tractor over elderly man, held

Coimbatore :

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a tractor driven by him crashed into a meat stall and hotel killing an elderly man and injuring another in Salem on Tuesday.





Police said the boy, son of a sand trader, was bound to Mullaivadi in the tractor laden with m-sand, when he lost control of the vehicle.





The tractor crashed into the hotel, where Marudhu, 55 was engaged in making ‘parotta’ and a neighbouring meat stall owned by Arumugam, 77 alias ‘Kattaiyan’ along the Salem-Cuddalore Main Road in Attur area. Panicked crowd ran helter-skelter following the incident.





While Arumugam died on the spot and his body was sent for a post mortem, Marudhu suffered a fracture in his leg. He was taken to Attur Government Hospital.





The minor, who escaped after the accident, was arrested by police after a search. A case has been registered and further inquiries are on.