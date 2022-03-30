Theni boy swims from Dhanushkodi to Talaimannar and back, sets new record

Madurai :

NA Snehan, a 14-year-old boy of Theni, has set a record, becoming the youngest person to complete two-way swimming from Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu to Talaimannar in Sri Lanka and in reverse direction via Palk Strait covering a distance of 57 km in sea in a time of 19 hours and 45 minutes.





Snehan, a student of Class 8, created the record one way in just 7 hours and 55 minutes beating the previous record of 8 hours and 25 minutes. He also set a record in two-way swim by covering the stretch in both directions, Dhanushkodi to Talaimannar and back in 19 hours and 45 minutes beating the previous record of 28 hours and 36 minutes by a Sri Lankan boy Roshan Abhi Sundar. With this feat, Snehan has entered the Book of URF World Records.





The jubilant Theni boy was accorded a rousing welcome upon reaching Dhanushkodi at 9.45 am on Tuesday. Dignitaries and officials from Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy felicitated him, sources said.





According to M Vijayakumar, swimming coach, SDAT, the event ‘Palk Strait Crossing’ started at 2 pm on Monday, when Snehan started swimming from Dhanushkodi on Monday and managed to cross IMBL, where Sri Lankan Navy personnel received him at 5 pm and escorted to Talaimannar where he reached at 9.55 pm. Favourable conditions at sea during the onward journey to Talaimannar helped the boy achieve the feat. The sea turned little rough during his return, otherwise Snehan would have reached by 7 am.





A total of 17, including a crew, Government Observer, parents of Snehan and the Coach himself on boat and a crew on lifeguard boat accompanied the boy throughout his accomplishment, Vijaya Kumar told DT Next. The boy received appreciation from DGP C Sylendra Babu.



