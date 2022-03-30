Husband, 2 others held for murder of woman, body exhumed

Vellore :

A man was arrested on Tuesday for murdering his wife along with two associates who helped him in disposing of the body. Police exhumed the victim’s body and sent it for forensic examination on the same day.





Police said that Vinayagam (24) of Vaduganthangal village near KV Kuppam in Vellore district, married Supraja (23) of Gudiyattam around two years ago. Meanwhile, he developed an extra marital affair with another woman. Supraja came to know about this and frequently quarrelled with Vinayagam pressuring him to abandon the relationship.





After one such argument two months ago, Vinayagam decided to kill his wife as he felt she was becoming a hindrance to his affair. So, he sought the help of his brother Vijay (21) and a 17-year-old youth from his area.





Vinayagam somehow convinced and brought Supraja to a spot at Kavasampattu, where he along with Vijay and the juvenile assaulted and killed her. The trio then buried the body in a pit, which was dug already as per their plan. Meanwhile, to avoid suspicion, he claimed that Supraja was missing.





KV Kuppam police initially registered a ‘person missing’ case. But, Supraja’s parents did not believe in Vinayagam’s theory and lodged a complaint against him with the police. When police questioned Vinayagam, he confessed to the crime and was arrested on Tuesday.





During the investigations, he showed police, revenue and health officials the spot where he buried his wife’s body.





The remains were exhumed and sent for forensic examination. While Vinayagam and Vijay were arrested, the juvenile was sent to the Vellore borstal school. Investigations are continuing.