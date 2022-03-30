BJP youth wing leader held for malicious post on Stalin

After an inquiry, the police traced him to be a BJP functionary from Edappadi in Salem district. Therefore, Balasubramaniam, a DMK youth wing functionary from Salem lodged a complaint with Edappadi police demanding action against Arul Prasad.
Coimbatore: Salem police on Tuesday arrested a BJP functionary for making defamatory post against Chief Minister MK Stalin’s Dubai visit on social media. According to police, T Arul Prasad, 30, the BJP’s youth wing general secretary of Salem district, had alleged in a tweet that a ‘cooling’ jacket worn by Chief Minister Stalin in Dubai was worth Rs 17 crore Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan tagged his tweet urging police to take action against him for spreading false information on social media. After an inquiry, the police traced him to be a BJP functionary from Edappadi in Salem district. Therefore, Balasubramaniam, a DMK youth wing functionary from Salem lodged a complaint with Edappadi police demanding action against Arul Prasad. Based on his complaint, police registered a case against him on various charges for promoting enmity, causing intentional insult and spreading rumours on social media.
