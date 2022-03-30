Duraimurugan cancels Dubai trip at last minute due to uneasiness

Chennai :

DMK general secretary and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan changed his mind at the last minute after boarding the flight to Dubai and requested the staff to de-board him from the flight on Tuesday. Subsequently, the DMK veteran who complained of congestion was rushed to a corporate hospital in Chennai. However, after regular medical checkup, his parameters were normal and Duraimurugan went home without being hospitalised.





Earlier on Tuesday morning, Duraimurugan’s flight trip was cancelled due to the issues with his visa and in the evening the trip was rescheduled after the visa related issues were rectified. According to Chennai airport sources, on Tuesday at 9.50 am Duraimurugan was scheduled to depart from Chennai to Dubai on Emirates airlines. Due to some error in his visa the trip was postponed at the last minute and he returned home.





In the evening, the trip was rescheduled since the visa issue was rectified. Duraimurugan came to the Chennai airport in the evening and boarded the Air India flight which was scheduled to depart to Dubai at 6.50 pm. Sources said Duraimurugan got inside the flight and a few minutes before the take-off, he called the air hostess and informed that he would like to cancel his trip. Soon, as per his request, the staff offloaded him from the flight. Due to this, the flight was delayed for 10 minutes and departed at 7 pm.



