DMK MP urges Centre to create awareness about Pocso Act to stop abuse

“There is a need for an immediate intervention to make it mandatory for every school to have workshops for both students and teachers. It should be made compulsory for all schools.” Giving out National Crime Records Bureau statistics, the DMK leader said 40,000 cases have been registered under POCSO between 2018 and 2020.





“The numbers declined during the pandemic, but it has again started rising. Children are vulnerable in our society. This sexual abuse affects them physically and mentally and sometimes lead to traumatic memories which the child may carry through out his life,” he said.

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva on Tuesday urged the government to take steps to generate awareness about the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and child sexual abuse in schools. He said that it should be made compulsory for schools to introduce such workshops to sensitise children on the issue of sexual abuse. He said the government has created POCSO Act, but there is a need to increase awareness among children.