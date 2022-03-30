Class 11 girl found dead with throat slit at home in Tirupur

A sniffer dog ran for a while and stood clueless. The police are screening the CCTV images recorded in the neighbourhood to track down the culprits. Tirupur Superintendent of Police G Shashank Sai, who inspected the house, said that six special teams have been formed to probe into multiple angles to know, if it was a murder for gain or any other reasons.
Coimbatore: A 17-year-old girl, studying Class 11 was found with her throat slit in Udumalpet in Tirupur district on Monday by her mother. Police said Hirthika Raj, daughter of Shanmugaraj, working as a supervisor in a poultry firm and Karpagavalli, a tailor in a textile firm, was found in critical condition with her throat slit in the kitchen of her house on Monday evening.
The girl returned home from school at 4.40 pm, while her mother came back at 6.40 pm from work. Police said she was shocked to find her daughter lying in a pool of blood in a critical condition. The girl was immediately rushed to Udumalpet Government Hospital. However, doctors declared her as dead on arrival. A police team led by Udumalpet Inspector Rajesh Kannan visited the house and seized a blood stained knife. A sniffer dog ran for a while and stood clueless.
The police are screening the CCTV images recorded in the neighbourhood to track down the culprits. Tirupur Superintendent of Police G Shashank Sai, who inspected the house, said that six special teams have been formed to probe into multiple angles to know, if it was a murder for gain or any other reasons.
