Class 11 girl found dead with throat slit at home in Tirupur

Coimbatore :

The girl returned home from school at 4.40 pm, while her mother came back at 6.40 pm from work. Police said she was shocked to find her daughter lying in a pool of blood in a critical condition. The girl was immediately rushed to Udumalpet Government Hospital. However, doctors declared her as dead on arrival. A police team led by Udumalpet Inspector Rajesh Kannan visited the house and seized a blood stained knife. A sniffer dog ran for a while and stood clueless.





The police are screening the CCTV images recorded in the neighbourhood to track down the culprits. Tirupur Superintendent of Police G Shashank Sai, who inspected the house, said that six special teams have been formed to probe into multiple angles to know, if it was a murder for gain or any other reasons.

A 17-year-old girl, studying Class 11 was found with her throat slit in Udumalpet in Tirupur district on Monday by her mother. Police said Hirthika Raj, daughter of Shanmugaraj, working as a supervisor in a poultry firm and Karpagavalli, a tailor in a textile firm, was found in critical condition with her throat slit in the kitchen of her house on Monday evening.