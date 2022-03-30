TN bags third prize in water management, institutions in state too make a mark

Chennai :

Apart from the third place, Tamil Nadu also bagged several other awards in south zone category such as second best panchayat for Vellapudur panchayat in Chengalpattu district, third best urban local body for Madurai Corporation, first place for Kaveripattinam Girls Higher Secondary School in Krishnagiri district, second place under industries sector for Hyundai Motors in Tamil Nadu and second place in NGOs for Vivekananda Kendra in Kanniyakumari district.

Tamil Nadu bagged the third prize in water management awarded by the Union government. The award was received by Water Resources Department Secretary Sandeep Saxena in New Delhi. Uttar Pradesh won the first place and Rajasthan emerged second.