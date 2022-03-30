Governor appoints Dr J Kumar as Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor

Chennai :

He has more than 29 years of rich teaching and research experience at Anna University and has successfully completed more than 20 sponsored research and development projects. He has two patents to his credit and has successfully organised more than five international events. He has published more than 160 research papers in peer-reviewed International journals and has guided 25 research scholars, a Raj Bhavan communique said.





He has held several administrative positions viz. Director, Centre for Technology Development and Transfer, Director, Planning and Development. He has also served as Registrar-in-charge and has been instrumental in implementing several administrative reforms.

Governor RN Ravi, who is also the Chancellor of the Madurai Kamaraj University, on Tuesday appointed Dr J Kumar, as the new Vice-Chancellor of the University for a period of three years with effect from the date of his assumption of office. Dr Kumar is currently serving as UGC BSR Faculty Fellow, Crystal Growth Centre, Anna University, Chennai.