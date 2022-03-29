Class 2 boy death: Pvt schools entitled to ensure students' safety, says Poyyamozhi

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking to reporters after a series of programmes in the district, the minister said, as per the 2012 school regulation, each private school should involve two teachers to monitor the students who would be travelling by their respective school vehicles. Teachers should watch how student board the bus and get down from it. “If regulations are strictly followed, fatal accidents can be prevented. A detailed discussion would be made in a meeting with the Chief Educational Officers scheduled on April 4," said the minister.





Expressing anguish over the harsh behaviour of school students against their teachers, the minister for school education said, "Students are stressed for the past two years due to the COVID 19 pandemic. “The department has planned to provide counselling for these students for which as many as 1,100 teachers were selected and they would be involved in counselling for students. We have also brought out a handbook for the teachers," said the minister.





He also said that the teachers have been asked to sensitise their students not to travel by footboard. “Foot board travelling has become a fashion among students ans teachers are advised about the adverse impact of such travel," the minister said.





Meanwhile, the minister said that the school education department has enumerated as many as 10,030 school buildings in a dilapidated condition and they would be replaced with new buildings for which a fund of Rs 1,300 crore has been allocated. "Demolishing old buildings have commenced and new buildings would be completed in a phased manner," he stressed.