Maize prices will be on upward trend from March to May in Tamil Nadu, says study

Coimbatore :

The farm gate price of good quality maize between March to May this year will be on the higher side around Rs 2,300-2,400 per quintal and the farmers are advised to take up appropriate marketing decisions, according to an analysis by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University said.





The price forecasting scheme at the Centre for Agricultural and Rural Development in the varsity has analysed the past 27 years prices that prevailed in Udumalpet Regulated Market for maize and arrived at the conclusion of price range.





According to trade sources, maize arrivals have already commenced from Tamil Nadu maize clusters. Due to delayed northeast monsoon in Karnataka, mainly in Chitradurga and Davangere areas, maize crop cultivation has significantly been affected.





As a result, market arrivals have reduced drastically further triggering an upward movement in maize price during the current season, the analysis said.





Maize is cultivated across 0.34 million hectares with 2.47 million tonnes of production during 2019-20 in Tamil Nadu. The major maize growing districts in the state are Perambalur, Ariyalur, Salem, Dindigul, Namakkal, Pudukottai, Tiruppur and Viluppuram.