Fresh circular issued to TN private schools to operate vehicles: Check details

Chennai :

Though already there were thorough guidelines in connection with the usage of school vehicles, the Chief Education Officer (CEO), in his latest circular, reiterated that apart from the driver with a valid driving license, an assistant should be appointed.





Accordingly, he would not only ensure safe boarding and alighting of the students, but also ensure that there should not be any children standing around the bus or van.





The notification further said that all the school vehicles should have fitness certificate after it was duly inspected by the authorities concerned.





Accordingly, principals of the schools should ensure that students were safe while commuting in the school buses, vans, and private autos. School heads should also make sure that vehicles should not be overloaded with students.





In addition, the family of the driver's photo should be there in the front mirror of the vehicle. Schools should appoint drivers, who have a minimum of five years of experience. The management of the institutions should also ensure that the eyesight of the appointed driver should be checked on a regular basis.





A logbook, containing all the repair works that were carried out, has to be maintained, the circular added.