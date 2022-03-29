Members pour out needs for their wards in 1st Tiruchy Corporation council meet

Thiruchirapalli :

The newly-elected members of the Tiruchy City Corporation council raised a series of complaints about basic amenities and appealed to the civic administration to resolve them at once during the first council meeting held here on Monday.





Mayor Mu Anbalagan directed the officials to pay individual attention to each ward and vowed to make the city top among all the corporations in the state in terms of sanitation.





Soon after the meeting commenced, Mayor Anbalagan, who started his speech on a sentiment note seeking the cooperation from all the members to elevate the corporation above all others in the state, said that all the members were given time to speak as it was the first council meeting.





He appealed to the members to list out the grievances from their respective wards and also suggest ways to redress them.





The list of complaints included sanitation, road, drinking water facilities, stray cattle menace and other basic amenities, including street lights and underground drainage system.





K Lakshmi Devi (ward 1) urged the civic body to provide proper road facility as her ward has the highest vehicular movement because the butterfly park is located in that area. She suggested that laying of wide roads alone could put an end to traffic congestion. Anbalagan said that a tender for a road to the tune of Rs 4 crore has already been floated and officials would be asked to expedite laying of wide roads.





Meanwhile, several members like S Muthukumar (ward 5), S Kalaimani (ward 6) and S Radha (ward 7) claimed dumping of garbage and open defecation as major problems in their areas. Responding to this, the Mayor instructed the Assistant Commissioners along with Sanitary Inspectors to visit each ward periodically and prepare a report to solve the issues at once. “We are committed to make our city clean and litter-free and we all must work together to achieve it. Members should keep the officials informed about the problems for speedy redressal,” the Mayor stressed.





Salem MLA gifts silver sceptre to Tiruchy Mayor





Though 28 years have passed since the elevation of Tiruchy as a Corporation, there was no mayoral sceptre. Salem (North) MLA R Rajendran, a close associate of Minister KN Nehru, who noticed this, gifted a five-foot silver sceptre made at a cost of Rs 2.25 lakh to the Mayor.





Minister Nehru received and handed it over to Tiruchy Collector S Sivarasu, who presented it to Mayor Anbalagan in the presence of Corporation Commissioner PMN Mujibur Rahman before the commencement of the first meeting. Accepting the sceptre, the Mayor thanked the MLA and said that it was a token of their brotherly relationship.