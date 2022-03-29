CB-CID seeks 7-day custody of Virudhunagar rape case accused

Madurai :

The Crime Branch CID police, probing the case concerning rape of a 22-year-old Dalit woman in Virudhunagar, has filed a petition before a Special Court in Srivilliputhur on Monday seeking seven days custody of four men accused in the case.





The petition is scheduled for hearing on Tuesday, sources said.





Earlier, 8 persons, including four juvenile offenders were arrested by a special team in Virudhunagar on March 21.





Virudhunagar Rural police had initially filed the case against the accused under various Sections including 376 of IPC and SC/ST Act, but later the case was transferred to the CB CID as per the directive of Chief Minister MK Stalin, sources said.