Missing Pattukkottai youth found dead under mysterious circumstances

Thiruchirapalli :

A youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Pattukkottai in Thanjavur on Monday.





R Muruganandam (32), a coolie from Naduvikottai near Pattukkottai was residing with his mother Vijaya alone after his father Rangasamy’s death. He went out two days back and did not return. Vijaya who searched for him in vain, lodged a complaint with the police who registered a case and were searching for him.





Meanwhile, on Monday, the people who were waiting for the bus at Naduvikkottai bus stop, encountering foul smell went to a spot and found the body of Muruganandam lying with several injuries.





Soon, they informed Vattathikottai police. The body was sent to Pattukottai GH for post mortem. Police registered a case of suspicious death and are investigating.