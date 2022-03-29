Vellore private hospital doctor killedin car accident near Ambur

Vellore :

A doctor attached to a private hospital in Vellore was killed when the car he was driving toward Dharmapuri was hit by an oncoming car at Vinnamangalam near Ambur on Monday.





The accident occurred when the car driven by Dr Suresh Kumar was hit by the oncoming car driven by one Izam of Chennai.





As Izam lost control suddenly the vehicle jumped the road divider and hit the car driven by Suresh Kumar.





On hearing the noise of the crash, locals rushed and retrieved the injured and sent them to Ambur GH where Dr Suresh Kumar succumbed. Izam and his parents who were with him are currently undergoing treatment.