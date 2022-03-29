Krishnagiri farmer arrested for killing female elephant with country gun

Marappan arrested on Sunday and remanded in judicial custody on Monday

Coimbatore :

A 50-year-old farmer has been arrested in Krishnagiri for gunning down a female elephant.





The accused Marappan from ‘Thimmanthotti’ village near Jawalagiri confessed to have killed the elephant with his country made gun a few days ago.





He was arrested on Sunday and remanded in judicial custody on Monday.





The carcass of the elephant, aged around 35 years was found in Jawalagiri forest area. A post mortem by a team of veterinarians revealed the presence of pellets in the head of the animal.





Then, inquiries by the Forest Department led to his arrest. The Forest Department seized an illegal country made gun from his possession.