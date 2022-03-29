Three-year-old child fatally knocked down by van in Tirumangalam

Investigations revealed that the ill-fated child along with his mother Bakyalakshmi was traveling to a bank at Alampatti by an auto-rickshaw.
Madurai:
A three-year-old child was fatally knocked down near Tirumangalam on Monday.
The victim has been identified as S Yeshwanth of Katrampatti village, Tirumangalam block, sources said.
Investigations revealed that the ill-fated child along with his mother Bakyalakshmi was traveling to a bank at Alampatti by an auto-rickshaw.
After alighting from the auto, Bakyalakshmi did not notice her son crossing the road alone. A van proceeding towards Tirumangalam from Kallupatti hit the victim.
The injured child was rushed to Tirumangalam Government Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Based on a complaint, police have filed a case, sources said.
Conversations