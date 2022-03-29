Boy kills self fearing probe by parents over absence in hostel

Coimbatore :

A 16-year-old boy studying Class 11 committed suicide by hanging at the premises of the hostel for Adi Dravidar and Tribal students in Attur in Salem district on Monday.





According to police, J Dinesh, son of Jayaraj from Karumandurai in Salem was studying in Class 11 at Government Boys Higher Secondary School by staying in the hostel.





During holidays, Dinesh was into the habit of venturing out to do some casual work by informing the hostel authorities that he is visiting his home. On Friday night, he left the hostel to work as a cook in a marriage function being held at Chidambaram.





Meanwhile, the boy’s parents had come to the hostel and were shocked to know that their son was not there. Dinesh, who returned on Sunday night, had come to know of his parent’s visit.





“Fearing his parents and facing an inquiry by the hostel warden, the boy hanged himself using a nylon rope tied to a tree,” police said. On receiving information from the warden, a police team rushed to the spot and sent the body of the deceased for a post mortem at Attur Government Hospital. Superintendent of Police M Sree Abhinav visited the hostel and held an inquiry.