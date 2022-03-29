Geethalakshmi appointed as Vice-Chancellor of TNAU

Geethalakshmi has a rich teaching experience of about 26 years. Under her guidance, 14 Ph.D scholars have successfully completed their research.
Chennai:
Governor RN Ravi has appointed Dr V Geethalakshmi as Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University for a period of three years with effect from the date of her assumption of office.
