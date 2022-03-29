Safety first, says Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi advising students not to travel on footboard

Madurai :

Safety of students should be paramount, Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Monday advising the students not to travel on footboard in buses.





Talking to reporters in Madurai after taking part in a programme, the Minister said nowadays students are intentionally running behind buses to catch it as they think it’s fashionable. If buses are crowded, conductors would be helpless in such situations.





Citing these, he also advised the bus conductors to look into any footboard travel seriously and stop bus to drop any one violating immediately.





Teachers will also be counselled on safety of students and it would be stressed upon in the meeting with CEOs, he said. Parents should also remind their children about safety while traveling to schools.