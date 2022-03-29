Thanjai Corporation DMK member disqualified for hiding details

Thiruchirapalli :

A DMK council member from Thanjavur Corporation was disqualified on Monday for hiding facts in his poll affidavit. Sources said, Anna Prakash, the nephew of Thanjavur DMK MLA TKS Neelamegam, won from ward 16 of Thanjavur Corporation. His brother Ram Prakash is a government contractor.





As per the election regulations, close relatives of candidates should not be involved in obtaining government contracts directly or indirectly. But, Anna Prakash did not reveal the information about his brother executing civic contracts in his affidavit.





On March 3, Thanjavur Corporation Returning Officer and Commissioner K Saravanakumar asked for an explanation in this regard. Ram Prakash appeared on March 18 and explained his side. But, Anna Prakash stayed away.





As the deadline for appearing before the Commissioner expired on Sunday, he disqualified Anna Prakash and sent a official letter to him. However, Anna Prakash said that he had not received the notice so far. “I came to know it through the media. Still, I will face it legally,” he added.