VAO in Mayiladuthurai weds according to customs of three religions

Thiruchirapalli :

In a novel demonstration of inter-religious harmony, a VAO made a revolution by performing his wedding in Hindu, Christian and Muslim customs and won plaudits from all sections for his broad thinking.





B Purushothaman (27), son of Balakrishnan-Shyamala couple from Rastha Manavali Street in Mayiladuthurai and an engineering graduate, working as a VAO at Sethur village in Tharangambadi taluk was maintaining good relationship with members of all faiths.





He was engaged to R Buvaneshwari, daughter of Rajendran-Cauvery couple from Tiruvaiyaru and an M Com degree holder. He wanted to make his wedding a unique affair and decided to organise his wedding ceremony as per the customs of all religions. When he conveyed his wish, friends, the bride and her parents, all supported his idea.





Accordingly, invitations were printed for the Hindu, Christian and Islamic style of wedding scheduled on March 26 evening and another one for the Hindu ceremony on March 27 morning.





As per the schedule, they changed their wedding dress as per the respective religious custom and got married while the religious leaders had initiated the ceremony.





“Since we live in a secular country, religious tolerance is essential. If we understand that all religions teach tolerance, there will never be a difference of opinion among us,” Purushothaman said and added that his wedding might stand as a precedent to everyone.