Deal anti-socials with iron hand: EPS

Chennai :

Alleging that the law and order in the state had deteriorated, former chief minister and joint coordinator of AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday urged the DMK government to deal the anti-social elements with iron hands.





“During the last 10 months of the DMK government, the law and order have deteriorated with the crime against women, including chain snatching and Pocso related offences were reported,” he claimed.





Listing out various crime reports, including the latest rape cases in Virudhunagar and Vellore, Palaniswami said, “Now it has become normal that police personnel were attacked by anti-social elements.” Claiming that during the last 10 years of the then AIADMK government, the police acted independently to file FIR on all criminal cases, the Opposition leader said CCTVs were installed across the state and action were taken against all the persons involved in crime without any political interference.





He said that during the AIADMK regime, the state government never used police force to foist false cases against the functionaries of the Opposition party to take political revenge. “Due to these aspects, Tamil Nadu had bagged several awards from private firms for maintaining law and order,” he said adding that the state also attracted several investments as the place was safe from crimes.





“However, during the last 10 months of DMK rule, there is no safety, especially for women and children,” he said and added, “therefore, the Chief Minister, who is holding the police portfolio, should be responsible for this.” Palaniswami also urged that at least from now onwards, the government should deal with the anti-social elements with iron hands.





State trying to reduce beneficiaries: OPS





Meanwhile, AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam alleged that the DMK government is trying to reduce the beneficiaries of various people welfare schemes. The AIADMK leader, in a statement, also claimed that the state is also trying to increase the electricity tariff, bus fare, property tax, water tax and stamp duty. Condemning the DMK move, Panneerselvam also said that since the government employees demand salary hike, the government is also thinking to alter milk prices, which would affect the poor people.