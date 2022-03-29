TNPSC plans to make its portal dynamic, develop app

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), the state-recruitment agency, has decided to give a new facelift to its website by adding additional features to provide transparent and fast services. In addition, a mobile application, reflecting the contents of the commission’s portal, will also be developed taking Information Technology (IT) a step forward in its usage.





A senior official from the TNPSC told DT Next that it has been planned to add features, links and changes to web structure, design, navigation and modify the existing web pages so as to give them a new look.





Stating that a private IT agency will be appointed soon to develop additional web content, he said the agency would develop and deploy a mobile application reflecting the contents of the commission’s website in a phased manner.





Pointing out that the TNPSC currently has roughly about 200 HTML web pages, the official said all the HTML will be converted into dynamic pages, which would display different content for different users while retaining the same layout and design.





“Similarly, it was also decided to develop a provision to host tentative answer keys relating to departmental examination in dynamic mode,” he added.





In addition, a new submenu and dynamic web page would be created to host the details of the grievance redressal officer and provision to update the contents actively.





“The new website will also have provision to send auto-reminder and scheduler (SMS Package) whenever and wherever required,” he said adding “a detail option be provided to host the details of notification like qualifications, service rules and scheme of examination with Web API and token authentication return.” The official said a transparent tender process would be followed to appoint the IT agency to improve and develop the TNPSC portal. He said the manpower resource to handle the portal will also be made available for all seven days of the week, including government holidays.