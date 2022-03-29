Stalin to meet Modi in Delhi on March 31

Chennai :

Soon after his return from UAE, Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on March 31. Stalin will be leaving Chennai around 9 am on March 30 for Delhi and will be meeting the Prime Minister the next day.





“Appointment has been given to Stalin to meet the Prime Minister at 1 pm on March 31. During the meeting, the Chief Minister will invite the Prime Minister for the inauguration of the newly-constructed DMK’s party office in Delhi,” said sources in the Secretariat.





During the meeting, the Chief Minister will also be submitting a memorandum to Prime Minister seeking the approval of the Union government for the recently passed Bill seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET and several other demands, including not to give permission for Karnataka to proceed with dam construction at Mekedatu and to release the financial dues for the state, sources said.





A new office for the DMK has been constructed on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in central Delhi and the inauguration is scheduled at 5 pm on April 2. Stalin will undertake a three-day tour to Delhi to attend the inauguration function.





Sources also said that on April 1, Stalin will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Ministers to extend an invitation for the inauguration ceremony.





Similarly, the DMK president will also be meeting leaders of other political parties, including Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, to invite them for the party office inauguration.