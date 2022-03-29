TNHB manager issues fake sale deed, faces DVAC probe

Chennai :

A manager working with Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB), Villupuram is now facing a probe by the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption (DVAC) after he allegedly fabricated documents and fraudulently issued a sales deed of plot, which was already sold, to a woman, when he was working in Coimbatore.





The accused official, identified as Sridhar, who worked in Coimbatore from the year 2014 to 2018, had allegedly issued the fabricated sales deed of MIG plot measuring 1972 sq ft, to a woman named R Bhanumathi of Kumarapalayam in Tiruppur, who in turn transferred the property in the name of one Khadar Basha of Arakonam, within 7 days.





DVAC has listed Bhanumathi and Khadar Basha as other suspects in the case.





The incident came to light when the original allottee P Uma Maheswari who had paid Rs 30,675 as an initial payment in the year 2005 and remitted the monthly installment of Rs 1,201 and settled the entire amount of Rs. 1,46,578 along with interest, applied for a sale deed for the said plot in the year 2018.





When she obtained the encumbrance certificate for her allotted plot from the Sub Registrar Office, Thottipalayam, Tiruppur for the preparation of the sale deed, she was shocked to find that the sale deed was registered in the name of Banumathi.





During the DVAC probe, it was learnt that Sridhar had fabricated documents and fraudulently issued the sale deed of the plot in favour of Banumathi for obtaining pecuniary gain by abusing his official position and cheating the original allottee Uma Maheswari.





Banumathi having known the facts has colluded with Sridhar fraudulently and registered the said document by illegal means and later sold it to Khadar Basha, who was also aware of the fraud. The three had colluded with an intention to cheat the original allottee Uma Maheswari, DVAC FIR noted.