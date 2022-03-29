Tamil Nadu’s power demand hits all-time high

Chennai :

Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on Monday stressed the need for Tangedco to procure 4.8 lakh tonnes of imported steam coal with heat density of 5000 kcal/kg. The minister’s response comes with the power demand touching an all-time high of 17,106 MW on Monday morning.





After holding a review meeting on the state’s power demand, he said that the power demand is expected to further increase in the coming days.





The minister said that Tangedco ’s five thermal power plants have combined coal stock of 2.84 lakh metric tonnes. “In a couple of days, we will get 1.5 lakh MT of coal. As per the union government directive, the thermal power plants should not have coal stock for not more than four days,” he said.





Pointing out that the five thermal plants require 72,000 tonnes of coal a day for a full generation, he said that only 50,000 tonnes of coal is being allocated by the centre on daily basis.





“Considering the state’s power demand and to ensure uninterrupted power supply, we are planning to procure 4.8 lakh tonnes of coal. Through this, we will be able to generate 960 million units of energy at a cost of Rs 8 to 9 per unit,” he said, He noted that the generation in the five thermal power plants has increased from 15,554 million units in 2020-21 to 20,114 MU in 2021-22 which is 4,560 MU more.





He said that Tangedco has saved Rs 2,200 crore through a reduction of interest rates for the loans in the last 10 months.