Tamil Nadu govt urged to hold revision tests again

Chennai :

Citing that the buses remained off roads due to the nationwide strike, PMK Chief Ramadoss, on Monday, urged the state government to re-conduct revision tests for students of classes 10 and 12.





“State government announced that 67 per cent of buses were not operated but 90 per cent of the buses were not operated. Office-goers and students were the worst affected. For students of classes 10 and 12, the revision tests had started today and many of them could not attend the tests due to the bus strike. The State education department did not make any announcement on postponing exams. Since many students could not attend the revision tests, the state government should consider conducting revision tests for students who have missed the exams,” said Ramadoss, in a statement.





Condemning the policy of the union government to sell PSUs and the rising fuel price, trade unions associated with opposition parties announced a two-day strike. Despite warning from Chief Secretary V Iraianbu, the strike was largely successful as government buses were spotted less frequently.





Ramadoss said that in Chennai the strike was more intense. People who reached Koyambedu in the morning from other parts of the state were stranded at the bus stand as they could not reach their destinations in the city due to which many could not go to work on the first day of the week.