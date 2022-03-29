‘Keep following control measures to prevent rise in numbers again’

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu reported 33 new cases of Covid on Monday, taking the total number of cases of Covid in the State to 34,52,714.





Chennai reported highest with 16 cases, while it was below 10 in other districts. At least 26 districts reported zero cases on Monday.





Meanwhile, health secretary J Radhakrishnan said that districts may review minor increases and take up control measures to avoid cases from increasing again.





“In the last two days Chennai, Vellore and Chengalpattu have been showing variations though overall figures are only about 35 for 32,000 tests,” he added. “So, contact tracing and suppressing the virus completely by control measures should be the goal.” The active cases stood at 366 with highest 131 active cases in Chennai.





Other districts had less than 50 active cases. With 28,896 samples being tested in the past 24 hours, the overall TPR in the State stood at 0.1 per cent.





The deaths remained zero and the death toll in the State stands at 38,025. From several hospitals across Tamil Nadu, 61 more people have been discharged, taking the total recoveries to 34,14,323.