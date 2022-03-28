Tamil Nadu- Kerala bus services hit due to strike, passengers suffer

Coimbatore :

Interstate bus services from Coimbatore to Kerala and to Karnataka from Hosur in Krishnagiri district remained suspended due to strike by trade unions on Tuesday.





Passengers faced hardships as some Kerala bound private buses were operated from Coimbatore till Tamil Nadu border. People got down at Walayar to proceed further. Similarly, more than 15 Kerala state transport corporation buses operating to Thrissur and Palakkad from Pollachi stayed off the roads.





A large number of students from Kerala and studying in institutions in Coimbatore were unable to attend classes due to the strike. As many as 1,318 members of various trade unions who held protests in different parts of the district were arrested.





In most of the Western districts, more than 70 per cent of the buses did not ply, while forcing passengers to get stranded in stops and terminals. Also, a majority of autos affiliated to trade unions stayed off the road in Western districts.





In Salem district, parents took their children on their own vehicles to drop them off at schools and colleges. Banking services were hit due to the participation of its staff in the strike. Police said that the protests by trade unions were peaceful and there were no major law and order issues.