'World will respect you if...': Ramadoss on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

Chennai :

Celebrities and politicians have reacted with a mixture of shock and anger after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars.





The founder of Pattali Makkal Katchi PMK Ramadoss said, "Well done .. Don’t judge or comment on someone based on their physical disability. This tells two truth that the world will respect you if you respect your wife and her feelings."









Before revealing the winner, Rock decided to land a joke on Pinkett-Smith, saying that she could star in the sequel to "GI Jane", to which she was seen rolling her eyes.





The joke was in reference to Pinkett-Smith's shaved head because of autoimmune disorder alopecia but it didn't go down well with Smith, who went up to the stage and punched Rock , leaving everybody in attendance shocked over the events.





Smith later apologised in a tearful best actor acceptance speech, declaring: “Love will make you do crazy things”.