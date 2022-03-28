UGC asks HEIs to adopt CUET for UG courses from 2022-2023

Chennai :

As a part of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, the commission had recently issued a public notice regarding the conduct of CUET in all UGC-funded central universities in 13 Indian languages by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Accordingly, the NTA has planned that the CUET will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.





The 13 languages include Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi, and Urdu. The candidates, who will be appearing for the CUET, can choose a maximum of any three languages.





The Commission pointed out that generally the languages and subjects chosen should be the ones that a student has opted in his latest Class 12 board examination. However, if any University permits any flexibility in this regard, the same can be exercised under CUET (UG) also.





The CUET will be conducted on multiple days in two shifts, depending on the number of candidates and languages and tests taken by them.





UGC secretary, Rajnish Jain, in a circular to all the vice-chancellors of universities and principals of all colleges, said State universities, deemed to be universities, private universities, and other HEIs use either marks of Class 12 board or conduct entrance test for admission in UG programs.





"To save students from appearing in multiple entrance examinations, conducted on different dates, sometimes coinciding with each other, and to also provide equal opportunity to all students from different boards, UGC invites and encourages all the universities to adopt and use CUET score from 2022-2023 onwards for the admission of students in their UG programs".