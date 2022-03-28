Thoothukudi teen girl strangles, stabs mother with friends’ help for chiding her

Madurai :





Investigations by police revealed that the victim often reprimanded her 17-year-old daughter, a dropout from polytechnic college, for frequently talking with boys over cell phone. Irked over this, her daughter along with three of her friends murdered her mother.





The victim was strangled with a sari and stabbed to death around 11 pm on Saturday. Police, based on a complaint, arrested the 17-year-old girl and Kannan (20) of Mullakadu. Two others, including Thanga Kannan (22) and Muthu alias Koda are absconding, sources said.

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by four persons, including her daughter in Thoothukudi. The incident occurred on Saturday night in her house at Mela Shanmugapuram. The deceased has been identified as Muniyalakshmi.