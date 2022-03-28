Thirumavalavan welcomes Stalin’s visit

Chennai :





Seeking cooperation from public for the two-day strike announced by Central Trade Union organisations on March 28 and 29 against the Centre’s move to privatise public sector units (PSU), Thirumavalavan said the VCK will also participate in it. Referring to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s visit to Dubai, the VCK chief said, his foreign visit instills confidence and will take the state towards economic prosperity.

It looks like the BJP government has put the entire nation for sale, said Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol Thirumavalavan in Salem on Sunday.